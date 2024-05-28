PPP delegations meet governor, congratulate on assuming charge

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Various delegations of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Central Punjab met Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at the Governor House Lahore, on Tuesday.

The office bearers of PPP Sahiwal, Kasur and Peoples Youth Organization were present in the meeting, said a handout issued here.

The delegation congratulated Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on assuming the office of Governor Punjab. The Governor met all the people one by one and listened to their problems. Secretary Information Shahzad Saeed Cheema and Secretary Records and Events Ahsan Rizvi were also present during the meeting.

Speaking on this occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider said that political stability in the country was need of the hour. He added that everyone had to play a positive role for the betterment of the country. He said, “Vision of our leadership is prosperity of the people and a stable Pakistan.” He said that fulfillment of his constitutional obligations and betterment of Punjab province was among his top priorities.

The Governor further said that he rose to this position by dint of hard work and struggle.

He added that he was well aware of the problems of working class. He said that the doors of Governor House were always open for the workers and the people of Punjab.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Governor in his statement regarding Youm-e-Takbeer stated that May 28 was a big day in the history of Pakistan. He said that Pakistan's nuclear explosions not only made the defense of the country impregnable, but it also created the balance of power in the region.

The Governor said that the former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, civil and military leadership took the difficult decision of nuclear explosions in response to India's nuclear explosions. He said, " On May 28, the entire nation of Pakistan pays tributes to nuclear scientists, civil and military leadership for making the defense of country impregnable."

He said Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto laid the foundation of Pakistan becoming a nuclear power. He said, “On this day we also acknowledge the services of all the engineers, nuclear scientists, civil and military leadership including Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in the journey of Pakistan becoming a nuclear power.”