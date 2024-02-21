PPP deliberates names for Punjab governor slot

(@Abdulla99267510)

The sources say that an important meeting will be convened at Lahore’s Bilawal House today to hold discussion on the subject matter.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2024) The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) started deliberations on the Names for the Punjab governor slot, the insiders said on Wednesday.

Makhdoum Syed Ahmed Mahmud, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Nadeem Afzal Chan are strong candidates for the slot.

The development took place after both PML-N and PPP agreed on terms for forming the government while the PML-N accepted the PPP demand for Punjab governor slot.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto will preside over a meeting today to finalize the nominations for these prestigious roles.

Shehbaz Sharif, under the agreement, is set to become the joint candidate for the prime minister's position while Asif Ali Zardari will be the joint candidate for the presidency of Pakistan.

The PPP will secure the positions of the senate chairman, NA deputy speaker, as well as the governors of Punjab and KP. Meanwhile, the NA speaker, Sindh governor, and Balochistan governor positions would be held by the PML-N.