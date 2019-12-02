UrduPoint.com
PPP Delivers Nothing To Sindh: National Assembly (MNA) Kanwal Shauzab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 03:28 PM

PPP delivers nothing to Sindh: National Assembly (MNA) Kanwal Shauzab

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) 's leader and member of the National Assembly (MNA) Kanwal Shauzab Monday said despite holding a strong hold in Sindh Pakistan People's Party was failed to deliver to masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) 's leader and member of the National Assembly (MNA) Kanwal Shauzab Monday said despite holding a strong hold in Sindh Pakistan People's Party was failed to deliver to masses.

Talking to a private news channel she said, PPP continuously speaks ill against the incumbent government and considered Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf's leaders inexperienced as they did not resolve a single issue despite that they had been holding a majority in the province for the last decade.

The country's financial hub remained filthy and residents were used to live in the heaps of rubbish, several social crimes had increased during last few years, she stated.

But the PPP leaders were in deep slumber and paid no heed to the problems of the province, in the contradiction PTI brought undeniable, amazing improvements in the field of education, police and climate when earlier PTI had governed the KP for five years, she mentioned.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

