PPP demands complete medical treatment for President Zardari

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th October, 2019) Secretary General Pakistan People's Party Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari has said that President Asif Ali Zardari should be allowed to stay at the hospital until the completion of his medical treatment.

In a statement, Secretary General PPP said that the Party is very concerned regarding its leader President Zardari's health and the authorities should refrain from taking steps that worsen it.

Syed Nayyar Bukhari said that due to the lack of medical facilities in jail, President Zardari's health has faced a rapid decline.He said that the party office bearers and workers are advised not to visit the hospital so that the rest of the patients and doctors are not disturbed.