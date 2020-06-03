PPP demands corona test mandatory for all govt employees

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Tuesday demanded the government to make coronavirus test mandatory for all the government employees and people associated with the business activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Tuesday demanded the government to make coronavirus test mandatory for all the government employees and people associated with the business activities.

In a statement issued by the party secretariat, Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyer Bokhari said with the opening of Federal and provincial offices after Eid holidays, millions of people would return back to Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta without any test.

He said various areas of the federal capital had already been affected by the coronavirus epidemic.