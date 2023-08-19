Open Menu

PPP Demands ECP To Hold Elections Within 90 Days

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2023 | 05:55 PM

PPP demands ECP to hold elections within 90 days

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold general elections within 90 days as per the Constitution

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold general elections within 90 days as per the Constitution.

Provincial president PPP Sindh Senator Nisar Khuhro along with party leaders Senator Waqar Mehdi and Saeed Ghani while addressing a press conference on Saturday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan to reconsider the decision to complete delimitation process by December and said holding general election within 90 days was a constitutional requirement.

According to the Constitution, the Election Commission is bound to hold the elections within 90 days after dissolution of assemblies before completing 5 years term, Nisar Khuhro said and added that Pakistan cannot afford delay in elections.

PPP leaders demanded the Election Commission and the Chief Election Commissioner to review the decision regarding the duration of delimitation of Constituencies and hold elections on time.

Senator Khuhro said Assemblies were dissolved two days prior to give 90 days time to ECP for completing delimitation process therefore Chief Election Commissioner must take initiative for holding election as per constitution.

He said that new voter lists should be made under the new census, while there is no need for changes in the constituencies.

On this occasion, Pakistan Democratic Party's leader Bisharat Mirza along with his party colleagues announced participation in Pakistan People's Party.

Irtaza Baig, Khalid Parvez, Ghulam Sabir, Abdul Hakeem, Muhammad Saleem, Tariq Hassan, Waqar Shaikh and others were among those who joined PPP.

Senator Nisar Khuhro, Waqar Mehdi and Saeed Ghani welcomed Bisharat Mirza and his colleagues on joining Pakistan People's Party.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Election Commission Of Pakistan December Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Election 2018

Recent Stories

Justice Isa visits Jaranwala to assess situation o ..

Justice Isa visits Jaranwala to assess situation of Christian community after bl ..

53 seconds ago
 Commissioner for tight monitoring of facilities in ..

Commissioner for tight monitoring of facilities in health sector

8 minutes ago
 DSP reviewed security arrangements of banks in Tan ..

DSP reviewed security arrangements of banks in Tank

14 minutes ago
 Police arrest wanted criminal

Police arrest wanted criminal

12 minutes ago
 Distt admin takes measures for differently-abled p ..

Distt admin takes measures for differently-abled persons

12 minutes ago
 Hazrat Bahaudin Zakaria Multani Urs to start from ..

Hazrat Bahaudin Zakaria Multani Urs to start from Aug 23

12 minutes ago
5-member dacoit gang busted

5-member dacoit gang busted

12 minutes ago
 Sialkot police organises peace walk

Sialkot police organises peace walk

7 minutes ago
 BRICS summit expected to promote S. Africa's touri ..

BRICS summit expected to promote S. Africa's tourism sector

7 minutes ago
 Sweden beats Australia for bronze medal at Women's ..

Sweden beats Australia for bronze medal at Women's World Cup

7 minutes ago
 105 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

105 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

7 minutes ago
 U.S. dollar falls after data showing euro area inf ..

U.S. dollar falls after data showing euro area inflation slowing

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan