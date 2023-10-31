PPP demands fair, in time elections in country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday said that free, fair and transparent elections should be held in time for the stability of the country.

While talking to media persons here, he said the PPP would not accept ‘selection’ in the upcoming elections.

He was of the view that the general elections could be held in time despite the new delimitations.

Replying to a question, he said the responsible of the May 9 incidents should be punished under the law of the state.

He said every political party has the right to protest under the democratic norms but it should not be violent.

He recalled that PPP founder leader Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was sentenced to death and later Benazir Bhutto was also assassinated, adding, that the PPP never took the law into hand.