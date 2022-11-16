UrduPoint.com

PPP Demands Fixing Support Price For Sugarcane

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Pakistan People's Party Central Punjab Acting President Rana Farooq Saeed has demanded the Punjab government immediately announce the support price for sugarcane crop

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said the minimum sugarcane support price should be fixed at Rs500 per 40kg.

He said sugarcane growers had become a rolling stone. He urged commissioners to ensure payment to farmers on urgent basis.

He said that the PPP always raised its voice for the rights of farmers. He urged government to fix the support prices of sugarcane, wheat and other crops keeping in view inflation.

