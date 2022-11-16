PPP demands fixing support price for sugarcane

Pakistan People's Party Central Punjab Acting President Rana Farooq Saeed has demanded the Punjab government immediately announce the support price for sugarcane crop

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party Central Punjab Acting President Rana Farooq Saeed has demanded the Punjab government immediately announce the support price for sugarcane crop.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said the minimum sugarcane support price should be fixed at Rs500 per 40kg.

He said sugarcane growers had become a rolling stone. He urged commissioners to ensure payment to farmers on urgent basis.

He said that the PPP always raised its voice for the rights of farmers. He urged government to fix the support prices of sugarcane, wheat and other crops keeping in view inflation.