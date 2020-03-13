PPP demands health emergency in AJK to curb coronavirus threat

President Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) - AJK Chaudhry Latif Akbar on Friday asked the government to impose health emergency in the state to avert the spread of coronavirus spread and ban transport coming from Karachi

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :President Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) - AJK Chaudhry Latif Akbar on Friday asked the government to impose health emergency in the state to avert the spread of coronavirus spread and ban transport coming from Karachi.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government was not taking it seriously as no measures had so far been taken so far to curb the virus, he said while addressing a press conference here at the Central Press Club.

Akbar said neither detective kits were arranged nor the health staff were provided safety dress or kits.

He said as the coronavirus had been declared pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), the AJK government should take preemptive steps to prevent the virus from spreading in the region.