PPP demands impartial investigation into forests fire

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Humayun Khan on Thursday expressed concerns over recent multiple incidents of forests fire in mountains and demanded an impartial and transparent investigation to identify culprits.

He said such forest fires were not a coincidence as corruption was done in the billion Tree Tsunami project.

He said that recently several incidents of forest fires were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but no investigation was carried out.

He said that any delays in investigation would be not tolerated.

He said PPP would raise its voice in every forum against the destruction of national resources of the province.

He demanded of KP government to take immediate steps for forests protection and identify those elements involved in sabotage activities.