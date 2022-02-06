PPP deprived people of their basic necessities: Arbab

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Sindh Affairs Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim on Sunday said that the PPP's provincial government had deprived the people of their basic rights.

While talking to the media during his visit to Thatta, Arbab Rahim said that the PPP was misleading people by falsely propagating the failure of the Federal government while they were depriving the people of the province of the basic necessities.

Describing the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China as very successful, he said that Pakistan had gained a unique place in the comity of nations.

Arbab Rahim said that during his visit to Thatta he was saddened to see the dilapidated condition of the roads.

He said that the opposition was not on the same page despite the passage of three years due to which they were announcing a protest movement and then postponing it without giving any solid reason.

Dr. Arbab said that the PPP government provides funds only for those projects which benefit them while they have nothing to do with the welfare of the people.

Dr Arbab said that the provincial government was opposing the issuance of health cards to the people of Sindh while they were politicizing the issue of the NFC award.

Earlier, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister visited the residence of local PTI leader Amjad Shah and expressed condolences on the sad demise of his relative.

He also held meetings with party leaders and discussed political issues of the district.