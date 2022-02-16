PPP destroyed national institutions, still believes in 'Marxism': Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had destroyed the national institutions by introducing wrong policies and it was still preaching 'Marxism.'

' He, in a tweet, said PPP's senior leader Mian Raza Rabbani was of the view that no airline other than the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) be allowed to operate flights within the country. "These people (PPP leaders) are still stuck up in Marxism."Had the PPP in 1970 not adopted the nationalization policy, the minister said, Pakistan would have been a world economic power today.

Fawad said PPP leaders were such so-called intellectuals whose advises had destroyed the national institutions.