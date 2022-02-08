UrduPoint.com

PPP Didn't Make Electoral Alliance With JI And PSP : Sindh Govt's Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2022 | 08:46 PM

Advisor to Sindh chief minister on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) did not make electoral alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) and no such proposal has been considered

He made the remarks in his media chat on the occasion of inauguration of the new gates after the renovation of Burns Garden here, said a statement.

Barrister Murtaza said that drug, Gutka, Mainpuri and street crimes have increased in Karachi and action against them needs to be made effective. Street crimes can be reduced if patrolling is improved and all officers come to the field, he added.

He said that work was underway to desalinate the sea water while also bringing water for Karachi from Hub Dam.

