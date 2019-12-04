PPP discusses appointment of ECP members

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party consultative meeting on Tuesday discussed appointment of Election Commission of Pakistan (EPC) members and public contact campaign.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari chaired a consultative meeting of the party regarding the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, said a press release.

Regardless of having affiliation with another party, anyone who has had an association with Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto should be invited to the jalsa, said Chairman Bilawal while guiding the party members.

Qaim Ali Shah, Yousaf Raza Gillani, Nayyar Bukhari, Farhatullah Babar, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Sherry Rehman, Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood, Ali Madad Jatak, Faisal Karim Kundi, Nafisa Shah, Palwasha Khan and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar also attended the meeting.

In the meeting, preparations regarding the jalsa (public meeting) December, 27 and forming of committees was discussed.