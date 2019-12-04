UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP Discusses Appointment Of ECP Members

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 12:00 AM

PPP discusses appointment of ECP members

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party consultative meeting on Tuesday discussed appointment of Election Commission of Pakistan (EPC) members and public contact campaign.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari chaired a consultative meeting of the party regarding the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, said a press release.

Regardless of having affiliation with another party, anyone who has had an association with Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto should be invited to the jalsa, said Chairman Bilawal while guiding the party members.

Qaim Ali Shah, Yousaf Raza Gillani, Nayyar Bukhari, Farhatullah Babar, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Sherry Rehman, Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood, Ali Madad Jatak, Faisal Karim Kundi, Nafisa Shah, Palwasha Khan and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar also attended the meeting.

In the meeting, preparations regarding the jalsa (public meeting) December, 27 and forming of committees was discussed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Yousaf Raza Gillani Sherry Rehman Jalsa Election Commission Of Pakistan Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood Faisal Karim Kundi Pakistan Peoples Party December

Recent Stories

Govt wants to take opposition along for legislatio ..

14 minutes ago

US court orders banks to release Trump financial d ..

15 minutes ago

Russian-German Chamber of Commerce Says Russia to ..

15 minutes ago

Iran, Russia, China to Hold Joint Naval Drills on ..

39 minutes ago

Trump Plans to Discuss US Patriot System Sale to T ..

39 minutes ago

Pakistan Coast Guard seizes 1770 kg chars from mou ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.