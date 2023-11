PPP dismisses internal discord amid Bilawal’s departure to Dubai

(@Abdulla99267510)

Despite Asif Zardari describing Bilawal as "inexperienced" in a Thursday interview, PPP clarified that Bilawal's Dubai trip was pre-planned, refuting rumors of a rift.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 24th, 2023) The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) dismissed speculation about internal discord involving Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari after the former foreign minister's departure to Dubai.

Bilawal, actively campaigning nationwide, positions his party as a solution to Pakistan's challenges, targeting the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and calling for older politicians to step aside for the new generation in the Feb 8 elections.

Party members emphasized the routine nature of Bilawal's visit, confirming his return by November 30 for the party's Foundation Day event.