PPP Dispatches Masks, Gloves To Gilgit, Skardu, Muzaffarabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 08:10 PM

PPP dispatches masks, gloves to Gilgit, Skardu, Muzaffarabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) relief committee Monday dispatched 1,000 masks and 300 gloves each to Gilgit and Skardu and another 1,500 masks and 600 gloves to Muzaffarabad.

The medical protection goods had been delivered on the directions of party Chairman Bilalwal Bhutto-Zardari, said a press release.

The protective masks, gloves had been imported by Senate Deputy Chairman Salim Mandviwalla.

The virus rapid testing kits were expected to arrive next week which would also be dispatched to designated hospitals and laboratories, he said.

