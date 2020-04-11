PPP distributes food hampers among Christians

The Pakistan Peoples Party on the direction of its central leadership, was distributing food hampers among the Christian community on the eve of Easter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Peoples Party on the direction of its central leadership, was distributing food hampers among the Christian community on the eve of Easter.

According to the PPP sources here on Saturday, PPP woman leader Faiza Malik distributed gifts and food hampers among the Christian brethren to support them so that they could enjoy Easter.

She also distributed masks and gloves among the Christian women and gave awareness to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said , on the occasion, that the PPP was the party whichalways worked for the rights of the minorities.