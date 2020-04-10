UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP Distributes Gift Hampers Among Christian Families On Easter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 08:22 PM

PPP distributes gift hampers among Christian families on Easter

Pakistan Peoples Party Punjab distributed food hampers as gift among the families of Christian community in connection with the Christian festival Easter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Punjab distributed food hampers as gift among the families of Christian community in connection with the Christian festival Easter.

PPP Punjab Christian leader Edwin Sahotra on Friday distributed gift hampers among Christian families settled in the Maryam Colony by going door to door on the direction of PPP Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira.

He also requested the families to pray to God for early elimination of Corona Virus from the country.

On the occasion, Sahotra said that the PPP would never leave its Christian brethren alone in the hard times when the nation had been facing pandemic and the party would continue its support for the Christian community in the country .

He said that it was tradition of the PPP to protect the rights of minorities and the party would continue its struggle for the minorities.

Related Topics

Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira Pakistan Peoples Party God Christian From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Tareen questions forensic audit of his sugar mills

11 minutes ago

TV actress Ushna Shah apologizes doctors over her ..

37 minutes ago

86 new cases of COVID-19 surfaced, one died: Chief ..

3 minutes ago

Nasim Sadiq says flour mafia is being saved

51 minutes ago

Chief Minister inspects measures against Covid-19, ..

3 minutes ago

Police arrested most wanted criminals in Sukkur

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.