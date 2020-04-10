PPP distributes gift hampers among Christian families on Easter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Peoples Party Punjab distributed food hampers as gift among the families of Christian community in connection with the Christian festival Easter

Pakistan Peoples Party Punjab distributed food hampers as gift among the families of Christian community in connection with the Christian festival Easter.

PPP Punjab Christian leader Edwin Sahotra on Friday distributed gift hampers among Christian families settled in the Maryam Colony by going door to door on the direction of PPP Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira.

He also requested the families to pray to God for early elimination of Corona Virus from the country.

On the occasion, Sahotra said that the PPP would never leave its Christian brethren alone in the hard times when the nation had been facing pandemic and the party would continue its support for the Christian community in the country .

He said that it was tradition of the PPP to protect the rights of minorities and the party would continue its struggle for the minorities.