PPP District Malakand Decides Organizing Party At Grassroots Level
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2024 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) PPP District Malakand chapter has decided to organize the Party at grassroots level in the district.
The decision was taken in a consultative meeting held here with district President and former candidate for National Assembly Syed Ahmad Ali Shah Bacha on Thursday.
Those who attended the consultative meeting included president Tehsil Dargai Haji Mohammad Tayyab, general secretary Younas Khan, former Tehsil Nazim Abdurashid Bhutto, Haji Akram Khan, Social Media Incharge District Malakand Saifur Rehman, Tehsil Coordinator PPP Digital KP and other tehsil and union council level office bearers of the Party.
The participants of the meeting decided the re-organizing of the Party at Village Council in the district.
