Open Menu

PPP Distrubuted Solar Panels Among Common Citizens In Larkana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2025 | 08:20 PM

PPP distrubuted solar panels among common citizens in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Thursday reaffirmed its commitment to public service to address the challenges of expensive electricity and climate change faced by the people.

A ceremony was organized by Union Committee 04 Hyderi Town, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, to distribute solar panels and batteries to citizens on Thursday.

The event was attended by Mayor Larkana Advocate Anwar Ali Lahur, Town Chairman Sarfaraz Kokhar, party officials Advocate Ghulam Asghar Kachi, Sher Muhammad Laghari, Kamran Odhano, and local residents.

The distribution of solar panels and batteries in the city was carried out under the directives of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The Pakistan Peoples Party firmly believes in public service, prioritizing the welfare of Larkana’s citizens. Under its manifesto and the vision of the Sindh government, solar systems have been provided to offer relief to citizens from costly electricity, ensuring mitigation against extreme summer heat and load-shedding.

Recent Stories

UNDP holds practice in digital democracy seminar i ..

UNDP holds practice in digital democracy seminar in Lahore

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to open on Apr ..

Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to open on April 23

1 hour ago
 Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash divi ..

Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash dividend for 2024

1 hour ago
 Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to laun ..

Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to launch ‘Jaywan - Mastercard’

2 hours ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks 10th anniversary ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks 10th anniversary of healthcare transformation

2 hours ago
 Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE

Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE

2 hours ago
End of March final deadline to update tax records ..

End of March final deadline to update tax records without administrative penalti ..

2 hours ago
 MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for docume ..

MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for document attestation, criminal recor ..

3 hours ago
 RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth i ..

RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth in 2024

3 hours ago
 Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangla ..

Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangladesh military

3 hours ago
 Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cu ..

Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment app ..

IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan