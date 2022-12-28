UrduPoint.com

PPP Does Not Believe In Politics Of Revenge: Kundi

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2022 | 10:09 PM

PPP does not believe in politics of revenge: Kundi

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) did not believe in politics of revenge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) did not believe in politics of revenge.

Talking to a private news channel, former deputy speaker National Assembly Faisal Karim Kundi claimed that political opponents were subjected to the worst political revenge in Imran's led government.

Referring to the sacrifices of PPP, SAPM said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto offered their lives for this country.

Answering a query, Kundi said, "PPP has given the constitution to this country and we would not favour anything beyond the constitution."

Related Topics

National Assembly Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Faisal Karim Kundi Pakistan Peoples Party Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University holds 5th convoc ..

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University holds 5th convocation

29 seconds ago
 OGRA advises careful use of gas appliances to avoi ..

OGRA advises careful use of gas appliances to avoid tragedies

31 seconds ago
 Civil Rights Group Says Holds Biden Admin., Congre ..

Civil Rights Group Says Holds Biden Admin., Congress Accountable for US Border C ..

5 minutes ago
 PAC Chairman requests CJP for information sharing ..

PAC Chairman requests CJP for information sharing on 'dam funds'

5 minutes ago
 US Helps Ukraine Target Russian Drone Launch Sites ..

US Helps Ukraine Target Russian Drone Launch Sites - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Hungary Received Record $6.9Bln of Investments in ..

Hungary Received Record $6.9Bln of Investments in 2022 - Foreign Minister

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.