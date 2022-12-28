PPP does not believe in politics of revenge: Kundi

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) did not believe in politics of revenge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) did not believe in politics of revenge.

Talking to a private news channel, former deputy speaker National Assembly Faisal Karim Kundi claimed that political opponents were subjected to the worst political revenge in Imran's led government.

Referring to the sacrifices of PPP, SAPM said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto offered their lives for this country.

Answering a query, Kundi said, "PPP has given the constitution to this country and we would not favour anything beyond the constitution."