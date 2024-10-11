Open Menu

PPP Draft Includes Establishment Of Constitutional Court: Bilawal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2024 | 09:20 PM

PPP draft includes establishment of Constitutional Court: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on Friday said that the proposed draft of constitutional amendments presented by his party included the establishment of a Constitutional Court and amendments to Articles 175 A, B, D, E, and F.

Speaking to the media in his chamber at Parliament House, he said that the government has given time to reach a consensus on constitutional amendments related to judicial reforms.

Bilawal said that while the PPP’s final document has been released, the draft from Maulana Fazlur Rahman has not yet been formally received.

He also mentioned that the PPP’s draft has been with Kamran Murtaza for over a week.

“If the government has a two-thirds of majority and still seeks consensus, it is commendable,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stressed that the government intends to work within the framework of the constitution and the law, noting that the PPP has always pursued constitutional amendments through consensus.

"The PML-N has the right to amend the constitution in line with the Charter of Democracy," he said.

Expressing gratitude to the government, Bilawal said, "I appreciate their willingness to insist on consensus among all political parties. However, if consensus cannot be reached, how long will the government wait?" He reiterated that only the PPP's full draft has been released, and the JUI’s draft is still pending.

He shared that a detailed meeting of the Parliamentary Committee took place on Friday, where all parties presented their views.

The PPP presented its original draft proposals, which focused on issues related to the Constitutional Court.

Bilawal also mentioned that the Law Minister conducted thorough consultations with lawyers, whose suggestions were considered during the meeting. Opposition parties also shared their feedback on the proposals.

He said that Maulana Fazlur Rahman reaffirmed his position of wanting to develop a consensus-based draft with the PPP. “We also reiterated that any constitutional amendment should be carried out through consensus among political parties. Our efforts are focused on producing a consensus draft, and we are not opposing suggestions without reason,” he said.

Bilawal further highlighted that the Federal government is confident in its majority. “The Law Minister indicated they have a two-thirds majority, but they are still willing to engage all political parties to build consensus on this issue,” he said.

“I appreciate their approach, but since last month, we’ve been working towards a consensus. The question now is, how long will the government provide us with space and time to reach one?” he added.

Bilawal said, “I am doing my best to foster a consensus. If this process takes longer than expected, the government may choose to exercise its constitutional right and proceed with the amendments.”

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Democracy Lawyers Law Minister Chamber Pakistan Peoples Party May Media All From Government Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

1 hour ago
 Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

5 hours ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

6 hours ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

7 hours ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

7 hours ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

7 hours ago
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

8 hours ago
 Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T ..

Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup

8 hours ago
 Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

8 hours ago
 20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket a ..

20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines

8 hours ago
 England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in ..

England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan