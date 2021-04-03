Central Information Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Shazia Atta Marri has said that if PML(N) to bring a charge sheet against PPP then they also have a charge sheet for Pakistan Muslim league (N)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Central Information Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Shazia Atta Marri has said that if PML(N) to bring a charge sheet against PPP then they also have a charge sheet for Pakistan Muslim league (N).

She said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is the name of an alliance formed against government and PML(N) will have to explain it's use against the opposition parties, said a press release.

Shazia Marri said that PPP nominated Sayed Yousuf Raza Gillani and elected him Senate opposition leader as a majority party in the Senate which was not a crime.

She said PPP and ANP will raise the issue related calling upon a secret meeting of certain parties of the opposition alliance in the upcoming PDM meeting.

"We will ask from PDM chief Moulana Fazul Ur Rehman that why opposition alliance is being used against the opposition parties and at whose behest a conspiracy was also hatched against the Long March by demanding resignations from assemblies as to save the government,"she added.

She surprisingly said that why PML(N) is still sitting in assemblies, if resignations from assemblies were necessary and was last important option for them.

Shazia said it has been said that opposition alliance would be run without the support of PPP while an other hand said that PML(N) was not ready to resign from assemblies without PPP consent.

She said that if Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) had supported PPP there would have been no talk of opening cases against former Asif Ali Zardari.

She told that all Senators who voted for Yousuf Raza Gillani were elected as independent candidates.

Shazia uttered that it was a childish attitude of PML(N) emphasizing on independent candidates to prove their affiliation with BAP.

She further added that If PML(N) was interested for the position of Senate opposition leader then they would have asked Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari once, he would have gladly given that position to them.

She clarified that PPP also consulted with PML(N) leadership for consensus on the name of Sayed Yousuf Raza Gillani as Senate's opposition leader that was also confessed by Ishaq Dar in his statement.

Shazia Marri said that PML(N) leader Rana Sanaullah should apologize to PPP over unopposed victory of their senator with the support of PTI in Punjab instead of asking PPP for apology.

She concluded that PML(N) leadership should also apologize to PPP over the defeat of PDM's candidate Farhatullah Babar due to their support to PTI candidate.