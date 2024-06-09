PPP Embraces Youths With Open Arms: Murtaza
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Syed Hassan Murtaza, General Secretary of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Punjab, emphasized his party’s dedication to youth representation, declaring it the true party for young Pakistanis.
Speaking at a ceremony at the People's Secretariat on Sunday, Murtaza underlined that the PPP, led by its young chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, continues to champion the voices of the youth at every level. The event celebrated the induction of prominent young leaders Husnain Anwar Rajput, Muhammad Adeel Khan Kamoka, and Rana Waqas Tanveer, along with their colleagues, into the PPP. These figures, previously associated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Youth Wing, announced their switch to the PPP Youth Wing.
“We welcome these dynamic young leaders who have chosen to join our ranks.
The PPP, with its commitment to youth empowerment under Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, is dedicated to enabling the youth to take the reins of the nation,” said Murtaza.
Key party figures including Secretary Records and Events Ahsan Rizvi, PPP Youth Vice Presidents Zeeshan Shami, and Hasan Ashraf Bhatti were also in attendance, demonstrating a united front in welcoming the new members.
In a related development, PPP USA Vice President Safdar Qureshi met with Syed Hassan Murtaza to discuss the current political and economic landscape of Pakistan, further solidifying the party’s international engagement and strategic planning.
This influx of young leadership into the PPP marks a significant step in the party’s ongoing efforts to engage and empower the next generation of Pakistani leaders.
