UrduPoint.com

PPP Emerged As Single Largest Party In Local Bodies Elections: CM Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2023 | 06:06 PM

PPP emerged as single largest party in local bodies elections: CM Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has emerged as the single largest party in the local bodies' elections, therefore it has the right to have its mayor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has emerged as the single largest party in the local bodies' elections, therefore it has the right to have its mayor.

"Had the MQM not boycotted the (local govt) elections our opponents would not have taken such a number of seats and this they know very well", he said while talking to the media after presiding over the convocation of the National academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) at Hindu Gymkhana here on Tuesday.

To a question, the CM said that had there been some compulsions that's why the Sindh government wanted to delay the election, otherwise PPP would have taken many more seats than it has taken. "We requested MQM to avoid boycotting the election, but their party decided to do so, as a result their votes went in their (JI) share, otherwise they were not in a position even to take such a number of seats".

Murad Ali Shah said that in the history of the city, the PPP appointed its Administrator Murtaza Wahab for the first time and what he had delivered is not a secret to any Karachiites. "Our party has the history of serving this city and its people and In sha Allah we (PPP) will serve them as chief minister and mayor," he said.

Talking about the rehabilitation of flood-affected people, the CM said that he has convened a post-Geneva Conference on January 8 in which the donor agencies would be given projects for the financial support they had pledged at Geneva.

He added that the donors would be requested to execute the projects for their organizations or their vendors. "Everything must be transparent," he said.

The CM Sindh said that over 2 million houses, katcha and Pacca, have been damaged. "We have conducted their survey which was a gigantic task and now just after the conference, we would start distributing money through well-reputed NGOs which have been made partners for the housing project.

Replying to another question, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that around 20,000 school buildings have been damaged by the heavy rains and floods. "In such dangerous buildings students could not be allowed to take classes," he said and went on saying therefore, we have decided to house such schools in tents so that the education process of the children must continue.

Regarding a question about Safe City, the CM said only the installation of cameras was not enough, but we have to strengthen our police with the latest equipment and gadgets.

He said that PPP was the worst victim of terrorism "We all, as a nation, have to defeat them (terrorism) with our vision, unity, policies and with our patriotism," he said and added they were the enemies of our country and religion, otherwise they wouldn't have exploded in the mosques and killed our brothers.

Earlier, speaking at the Convocation Ceremony of NAPA the CM lauded the efforts of Zia Mohiuddin and his team for successfully running the Performing Art institution under the name of NAPA. "Sindh is the land of Sufis who believed in co-existence, plural society and interfaith harmony," he said and added music, art and culture were the best tools to promote peace and tranquility in the plural society.

Sindh Minister for Culture Syed Sardar Shah tracing the history said that the Muslim Rulers in India ruled for centuries arts, music and crafts and brought people of different faiths into their fold.

Sardar Shah said that if respect, obedience and love could not be snatched at gunpoint but it is the culture and the music that connected people of different faiths and nationalities.

At the conclusion of the programme, the CM distributed degrees among the successful graduates of NAPA and congratulated them on their graduation.

He also condemned the Peshawar blast and said "we have to identify such enemies of humanity and have to ward them off from our ranks," he concluded.

Related Topics

Election Sindh India MQM Peshawar Chief Minister Police Music Education Geneva Pakistan Peoples Party Money January Murad Ali Shah Muslim Media All From Government Share Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Unity Foods Limited Million Rains Housing Love

Recent Stories

South Korea to Resume Construction of Reactors at ..

South Korea to Resume Construction of Reactors at Shin Hanul NPP - Industry Mini ..

6 minutes ago
 Gold prices decrease by Rs.9,000 to Rs 201,500 per ..

Gold prices decrease by Rs.9,000 to Rs 201,500 per tola

2 minutes ago
 Blood donation camp at Government College Universi ..

Blood donation camp at Government College University (GCU)

2 minutes ago
 Three al-Qaeda suspects killed in US drone attack ..

Three al-Qaeda suspects killed in US drone attack in Yemen

2 minutes ago
 IESCO Chief for registering FIRs against use of me ..

IESCO Chief for registering FIRs against use of metal wire in kite flying

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan constitutes hig ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan constitutes high level inquiry to probe polic ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.