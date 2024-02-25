Open Menu

PPP Emphasizes Minority Representation

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2024 | 06:40 PM

PPP emphasizes minority representation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Deputy General Secretary of PPP Central Punjab Usman Malik reiterated the party's commitment to providing comprehensive representation to minorities.

Talking to a PPP Lahore’ s delegation at the party Central Punjab headquarters here on Sunday, he highlighted Anthony Naveed's appointment as Deputy Speaker in the Sindh Assembly and Dr.

Swera Parkash's candidacy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Malik emphasized PPP's dedication to inclusivity and equality. The party's efforts underscore a broader push for minority rights within Pakistani politics, he added.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Lahore Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Minority Sunday Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

3 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

10 hours ago
 PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

20 hours ago
 PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punja ..

PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

21 hours ago
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

24 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

1 day ago
 Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

1 day ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

1 day ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

1 day ago
 Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be prem ..

Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan