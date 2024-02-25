PPP Emphasizes Minority Representation
Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Deputy General Secretary of PPP Central Punjab Usman Malik reiterated the party's commitment to providing comprehensive representation to minorities.
Talking to a PPP Lahore’ s delegation at the party Central Punjab headquarters here on Sunday, he highlighted Anthony Naveed's appointment as Deputy Speaker in the Sindh Assembly and Dr.
Swera Parkash's candidacy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Malik emphasized PPP's dedication to inclusivity and equality. The party's efforts underscore a broader push for minority rights within Pakistani politics, he added.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N Ulema accuse PTI of attempting to undermine national economy9 minutes ago
-
CM opens new museum in Badshahi mosque and upgradation project of Mazaar-e-Iqbal9 minutes ago
-
Kumail felicitates new elected Speaker SA9 minutes ago
-
CM launches rehabilitation project of Kharak Singh's Heveli, Akbari Mahal in Lahore Fort9 minutes ago
-
320 kites confiscated during operation9 minutes ago
-
Railways finalize plan to procure 230 passengers coaches9 minutes ago
-
Utility Stores reduces prices ahead of Ramazan9 minutes ago
-
Expert urges action against cervical cancer19 minutes ago
-
Newly Speakers SA felicitated19 minutes ago
-
Nomination papers of Maryam Nawaz, Rana Aftab submitted for Punjab CM19 minutes ago
-
Naqvi inaugurates New Lab & Collection Centre at SIMS19 minutes ago
-
Over 786,877 children to be protected against Polio in Rawalpindi19 minutes ago