PPP emphasizes minority representation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Deputy General Secretary of PPP Central Punjab Usman Malik reiterated the party's commitment to providing comprehensive representation to minorities.

Talking to a PPP Lahore’ s delegation at the party Central Punjab headquarters here on Sunday, he highlighted Anthony Naveed's appointment as Deputy Speaker in the Sindh Assembly and Dr.

Swera Parkash's candidacy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Malik emphasized PPP's dedication to inclusivity and equality. The party's efforts underscore a broader push for minority rights within Pakistani politics, he added.