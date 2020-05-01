UrduPoint.com
PPP Enacted 16 New Laws For Welfare Of Workers After 18th Amendment: Saeed Ghani

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 08:59 PM

Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghani Friday said the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) had always spoke about protecting the rights of the workers and made laws for their betterment

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for education and Labour Saeed Ghani Friday said the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) had always spoke about protecting the rights of the workers and made laws for their betterment.

"We salute and pay homage to the workers of Chicago, whose sacrifices have saved the lives of workers all over the world," he said in a message on the occasion of Labour Day here.

The whole world was facing coronavirus while the working class was the most affected people due to the virus.

Saeed Ghani said that PPP government in Sindh had enacted 16 new laws for the welfare and betterment of the workers after the 18th amendment.

