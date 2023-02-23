PPP endeavor for constitutional supremacy: Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi

UrduPoint.com

Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday said Pakistan People's Party (PPP) gave the constitution to this country, and we will always strive to maintain the supremacy of the constitution

Talking to a private media channel Faisal Karim Kundi said that PPP has always maintained that all issues should be resolved in the context of the Constitution.

According to the constitution elections must be held within 90 days of the assembly's dissolution unless there is an emergency situation, he added.

