PPP Engaged In ‘flood Politics’, Alleges Azma Bokhari
Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2025 | 11:00 PM
Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari on Wednesday criticised the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), accusing its leaders of indulging in 'flood politics' and point-scoring instead of serving the public
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari on Wednesday criticised the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), accusing its leaders of indulging in 'flood politics' and point-scoring instead of serving the public.
Reacting to a recent PPP press conference, she said the party was contradicting itself. “On the one hand, they claim there has been a loss of wheat, and on the other, they demand that the available wheat be exported. Such double standards are nothing but an attempt to deceive the public,” she remarked.
The minister questioned PPP’s flood-related allegations, asking: “They claim Punjab has been drowned, but when Sindh is repeatedly hit by floods, are they themselves not responsible for the drowning of Sindh? What has PPP done for flood victims so far?”
She further pointed out that if Sindh had chosen not to procure wheat, then PPP should explain under which rules it was now blaming Punjab.
Azma Bokhari stated that flood management decisions were based on ground realities, not political rhetoric.
The minister recalled that even PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto had acknowledged the performance of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. “That is why the people of Sindh also wish they had a Chief Minister like Maryam Nawaz,” she added.
She also criticised PPP for dragging the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) into politics, stressing that it functions under its own laws and mechanisms. “Linking it with floods is nothing more than political point-scoring,” she said.
