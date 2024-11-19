PPP ensures access to quality education, healthcare for every child

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday underscored the critical importance of safeguarding, empowering, and fostering the holistic development of children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday underscored the critical importance of safeguarding, empowering, and fostering the holistic development of children.

On the occasion of Universal Children’s Day, he said that children embody the aspirations for a brighter future, and their well-being must remain a national priority.

In a statement issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, he extended heartiest greetings to children across Pakistan and around the globe.

“I wish all the little angels a joyous International Children’s Day. You are the heart and soul of our future,” he remarked.

Reaffirming the PPP’s unwavering commitment, he emphasized ensuring access to quality education, healthcare, and opportunities for growth for every child, regardless of their socio-economic background.

“Children are our greatest asset, and investing in their potential is the most impactful contribution to our nation’s progress,” he added. He paid tribute to the visionary leadership of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, whose constitutional reforms prioritized children’s welfare, and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who championed child-focused initiatives.

He specifically highlighted her bold step in launching Pakistan’s first anti-polio campaign despite resistance, demonstrating her resolute dedication to the health and future of children.

Bilawal Bhutto also lauded the legislative advancements made by the Sindh government under PPP’s leadership.

These include the Sindh Child Protection Authority Act, 2011, The Sindh Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2013, The Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act, 2013, The Protection of Breast-feeding Rules, 2009, and The Sindh Protection and Promotion of Breast-feeding and Child Nutrition Act, 2013.

He called for the rigorous implementation of these laws to ensure their full benefit to children. Additionally, he praised the success of Sindh’s Accelerated Action Plan for Reduction in Stunting and Malnutrition (AAP), which has significantly addressed malnutrition among children.

Expressing concern over persistent challenges such as poverty, malnutrition, lack of education, and exploitation, the PPP Chairman called for collective action.

“These challenges demand a united response from policymakers, educators, civil society, and every citizen,” he said. “Let us pledge to build a Pakistan where every child is valued, protected, and provided the opportunity to thrive and contribute to a better world.”

He also described the international community’s silence on the ongoing atrocities and exploitation of children by occupying forces in Gaza and the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as a glaring example of indifference in our time—a stain on humanity that will forever remain a source of shame.

Bilawal Bhutto reaffirmed the PPP’s resolve to advocate for children’s rights and foster an environment where their potential can flourish unimpeded by barriers of inequality or neglect.

