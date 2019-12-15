(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th December, 2019) The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has started preparations to observe the 12th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Shaheed on Dec 27 with respect and enthusiasm.According to details, meetings to mobilize workers are being held at different places across the country.

Currently all the provinces leaders of PPP are inviting workers to participate in annual ceremony. PPP leadership is fully committed to organize a ceremony at Liaquat Bagh. A good number of workers and leaders would be expected to participate in the gathering at Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi, the point where Benazir Bhutto was martyre.The inner sources have revealed that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has already given approval of central committee in-connection with the preparations of BB death anniversary.

The central committee included Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Raja Pervez Ashrif, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokar, Ch.

Yasin, Syed Madhi Shah and Senator Sabir Baloch.Main ceremony of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Shaheed would be held at Liaquat Bagh on 27th December.

Party has also announced to organize workers conventions in this regard. Bilal Bhutto Zadari will address worker convention on December 15 at Quetta, 18th December at Lahore and on 21 December at Peshawar.Moreover, PPP City has also established committees.

Coordination committee has consist of Syed Yaseen Azad, Farakh Qureshi, Asif Rajpoot, Sardar Saqib, Ch. Yousaf Gujjar, Malik Zahid Iqbal. It was worth mentioned her that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has earlier announced to hold Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary at Rawalpindi's Liaquat Bagh, where the former prime minister was assassinated 12 years ago.