UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP Establishes Central Committee To Finalize BB's Death Anniversary Preparations

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 06:48 PM

PPP establishes central committee to finalize BB's death anniversary preparations

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th December, 2019) The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has started preparations to observe the 12th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Shaheed on Dec 27 with respect and enthusiasm.According to details, meetings to mobilize workers are being held at different places across the country.

Currently all the provinces leaders of PPP are inviting workers to participate in annual ceremony. PPP leadership is fully committed to organize a ceremony at Liaquat Bagh. A good number of workers and leaders would be expected to participate in the gathering at Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi, the point where Benazir Bhutto was martyre.The inner sources have revealed that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has already given approval of central committee in-connection with the preparations of BB death anniversary.

The central committee included Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Raja Pervez Ashrif, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokar, Ch.

Yasin, Syed Madhi Shah and Senator Sabir Baloch.Main ceremony of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Shaheed would be held at Liaquat Bagh on 27th December.

Party has also announced to organize workers conventions in this regard. Bilal Bhutto Zadari will address worker convention on December 15 at Quetta, 18th December at Lahore and on 21 December at Peshawar.Moreover, PPP City has also established committees.

Coordination committee has consist of Syed Yaseen Azad, Farakh Qureshi, Asif Rajpoot, Sardar Saqib, Ch. Yousaf Gujjar, Malik Zahid Iqbal. It was worth mentioned her that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has earlier announced to hold Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary at Rawalpindi's Liaquat Bagh, where the former prime minister was assassinated 12 years ago.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Peshawar Prime Minister Quetta Qaim Ali Shah Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari Yousaf Raza Gillani Rawalpindi Bagh December All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Bahrain on Nationa ..

21 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi to lead UAE delegation to China

35 minutes ago

Over 600 foreign observers to watch upcoming Uzbek ..

36 minutes ago

RAK Ruler congratulates Bahrain King on National D ..

1 hour ago

Defence Under-Secretary receives Afghan Deputy Def ..

2 hours ago

MBRSG holds ‘Future Trip 3’ programme in Londo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.