ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is the only political party which has strong roots in common people's hearts and minds.

In a message on the 56th Foundation day of PPP, “It is PPP which reflects the true aspirations of the poor, farmers, farm workers and the middle class living across Pakistan and imparts them the confidence to raise their voices for their rights, he added.

The Speaker also underscored that PPP continued its struggle under the leadership of Ms. Nusrat Bhutto and Ms. Benazir Bhutto after the martyrdom of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB).

“Benazir Bhutto Shaheed's sacrifices for the restoration of democracy in Pakistan will always be written in golden words in history," he said.

He said that PPP is the most popular party from Karachi to Kashmir and there are a large number of workers of the party who are working hard to achieve the mission of Quaid-e-Awam and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

“PPP always leads the country on the path of development and raises the standard of living of the downtrodden sections of the society whenever it forms governance," he added.

Raja Pervez also paid tribute to the unforgettable sacrifices of the leaders and workers of PPP for the restoration of democracy and the promotion of democratic values in the country.

He said that the PPP conferred this nation and country with a unanimous constitution and laid the foundations of the nuclear program, besides establishing a network of universities, educational institutions, and hospitals.

The Speaker said that the PPP believes in expediency and the power of the people and the party also remained successful in enactment of the 18th Amendment with the support of other political parties.

He also emphasized that it proved that PPP believes in people, democracy and the strength of Federal units.

The Speaker urged the workers of the PPP to disseminate the ideology and message of the people's leader Shaheed ZAB known in every house under the leadership of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.