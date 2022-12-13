(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) former Member National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Saeed was found dead at a guesthouse in Islamabad, the police said.

According to the Islamabad police, his body has been shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to determine the actual cause of his death and for medico-legal formalities.

The police said that they are investigating the cause of the death.

Moreover, the PPP Punjab chapter on its official Twitter handle said that Chaudhry Saeed died of cardiac arrest. "Time of his funeral prayer would be announced later," it added.