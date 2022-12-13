UrduPoint.com

PPP Ex-Parliamentarian Found Dead At Islamabad's Guest House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2022 | 02:10 AM

PPP ex-Parliamentarian found dead at Islamabad's guest house

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) former Member National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Saeed was found dead at a guesthouse in Islamabad, the police said.

According to the Islamabad police, his body has been shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to determine the actual cause of his death and for medico-legal formalities.

The police said that they are investigating the cause of the death.

Moreover, the PPP Punjab chapter on its official Twitter handle said that Chaudhry Saeed died of cardiac arrest. "Time of his funeral prayer would be announced later," it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Islamabad National Assembly Police Punjab Twitter Died Prayer Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Montenegrin Police Use Tear Gas Against Protesters ..

Montenegrin Police Use Tear Gas Against Protesters in Podgorica - Reports

2 hours ago
 National Assembly passes Petroleum (Amendment) Bil ..

National Assembly passes Petroleum (Amendment) Bill 2022

2 hours ago
 European Parliament President Blames 'Autocratic T ..

European Parliament President Blames 'Autocratic Third Countries' for Corruption ..

2 hours ago
 New Los Angeles Mayor Declares State of Emergency ..

New Los Angeles Mayor Declares State of Emergency Amid Homelessness Crisis

3 hours ago
 PTI not a political party but gang of 'propagandi ..

PTI not a political party but gang of 'propagandists', says Marriyum

3 hours ago
 Crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles continue ..

Crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles continues

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.