PPP Ex-VP Hyderabad Amanullah Siyal Passes Away
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 11:21 PM
The former senior vice president of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) district Hyderabad Amanullah Siyal passed away on Wednesday due to a brief illness. He was 74 years old
Amanullah Siyal was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad a few days ago due to illness, later, he was shifted to a hospital in Karachi, but he couldn't recover during treatment.
His funeral prayers were offered at Panhwar Masjid Tando Wali Muhammad. PPP leader and former provincial minister Zahid Bhurguri, Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Shoro, Advocate Allah Bachayo Soomro, senior politician Mir Haider Talpur, including party leaders, workers, relatives and friends attended in large number.
His body was laid to rest in Tando Yousuf graveyard.
