PPP expresses concern over postponement of appointments of DROs, ROs,AROs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Provincial Information Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amjad Khan Afridi on Friday expressed concern over the postponement of notification of appointments and training of District Returning Officers (RTOs), Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) by the Election Commissioner of Pakistan (ECP) in pursuance of the order of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

In a statement issued here, Afridi said that the court’s order, a day before the release of the election schedule was astonishing adding that postponement of the notification of appointments and training of DROs, ROs and AROs might delay the general elections.

He said that PTI was trying to escape the elections due to its weak political position and it had resorted to moving the court for the purpose.

He said that the PPP was a strong supporter of timely elections in the country, and all the political parties had started election activities which would also be suspended.

Afridi said that the opposition parties were also afraid of PPP’s popularity among the people. PPP was fully prepared to contest the polls and would foil all the bids to delay the elections, he remarked.