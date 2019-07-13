UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP Expresses Reservation Over NA-205 Ghotki By-poll

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 09:03 PM

PPP expresses reservation over NA-205 Ghotki by-poll

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has expressed reservation over by-election in NA-205 Ghotki constituency

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th July, 2019) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has expressed reservation over by-election in NA-205 Ghotki constituency. PPP-P Secretary General Farhatullah Babar, in a statement on Saturday, said his party in a letter to the Supreme Court of Pakistan has appealed to ensure timely by-poll in the constituency.The polling is supposed to hold on July 18 this month.

However, the PPP is concerned over the tactics has adopted by the incumbent government's local leadership and administration. The PPP has appealed the Supreme Court of Pakistan to ensure voting in the constituency as per schedule.PPP-P Secretary General Farhatullah Babar, in a statement on Saturday, said in this regard documents of nomination were submitted on June 10 last month.

PPP candidate Sardar Muhammad Bakhish Mehar was among the candidates who submitted their documents on the aforementioned date.After assessment of documents and resolve of objections, the ECP issued final list of the candidates.

However, he expressed feared that the local administration was being pressurized to suspend the upcoming poll in the constituency.

Babar blamed that two local political leaders were kidnapped to stop them from taking part in the election, adding that an FIR in this regard is registered in the local police station.

The PPP secretary general also blamed the incumbent government's local leaders for using the government machinery for their election campaign.Babar said the PPP has registered a complaint against the mismanagement and manhandling in the area with the ECP on July 4.He expressed reservations that the PPP was being kicked off from the election race through using various tactics and if the incumbent government succeeded to achieves its strategy the PPP will approach the apex court for justice.He made strong appeal to the Supreme Court to ensure the proposed election in NA-205 on the announced date, which is July 18.

He also appealed the top court to ensure transparency and justice in the election process.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Supreme Court Police Station Election Commission Of Pakistan Ghotki Mehar June July FIR From Government Top Race Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court NA-205

Recent Stories

Abbasi spend lavishly during his brief tenure, say ..

2 minutes ago

Rice farmers being provided guidance to meet targe ..

2 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority releases 353,800 cuse ..

2 minutes ago

PTI Government committed for provision of uniform ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Healthcare Commission closes down another 8 ..

6 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.