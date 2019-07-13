PPP expresses reservation over NA-205 Ghotki by-poll

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has expressed reservation over by-election in NA-205 Ghotki constituency

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th July, 2019) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has expressed reservation over by-election in NA-205 Ghotki constituency. PPP-P Secretary General Farhatullah Babar, in a statement on Saturday, said his party in a letter to the Supreme Court of Pakistan has appealed to ensure timely by-poll in the constituency.The polling is supposed to hold on July 18 this month.

However, the PPP is concerned over the tactics has adopted by the incumbent government's local leadership and administration. The PPP has appealed the Supreme Court of Pakistan to ensure voting in the constituency as per schedule.PPP-P Secretary General Farhatullah Babar, in a statement on Saturday, said in this regard documents of nomination were submitted on June 10 last month.

PPP candidate Sardar Muhammad Bakhish Mehar was among the candidates who submitted their documents on the aforementioned date.After assessment of documents and resolve of objections, the ECP issued final list of the candidates.

However, he expressed feared that the local administration was being pressurized to suspend the upcoming poll in the constituency.

Babar blamed that two local political leaders were kidnapped to stop them from taking part in the election, adding that an FIR in this regard is registered in the local police station.

The PPP secretary general also blamed the incumbent government's local leaders for using the government machinery for their election campaign.Babar said the PPP has registered a complaint against the mismanagement and manhandling in the area with the ECP on July 4.He expressed reservations that the PPP was being kicked off from the election race through using various tactics and if the incumbent government succeeded to achieves its strategy the PPP will approach the apex court for justice.He made strong appeal to the Supreme Court to ensure the proposed election in NA-205 on the announced date, which is July 18.

He also appealed the top court to ensure transparency and justice in the election process.