PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls; says Sharmila Farooqi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) People's Party (PPP) Leader Sharmila Farooqi said on Friday that the vote of the youth is instrumental for any political party to win the next general elections to be held next year.

"Around 65 per cent of the registered voters are young people who have the power to change the fate of any party through the ballot," she told ptv.

Farooqi said PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was a recent example, who has emerged as a young leader, served on the key post as a foreign minister, and in a short period put Pakistan back on the global map.

She underscored the need to quit the traditional style of politics by giving out-of-the-box solutions and giving space to young people so they can give more confidence to investors.

The PPP leader criticized Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf policies and fooled people in the name of change. All false promises were made to the nation by luring them of millions of jobs and houses and the slogan of eliminating corruption in 90 days, which eventually disheartened the voters.

Instead of focusing on public issues, she said, unfortunately, the last ruling party continued to send its political opponents behind bars for slightly voicing their mismanagement.

In response to a query, she expressed her party's commitment to reviving the economic cycle in the country through political stability.

"The Primary focus of the PPP after coming into power is going to be the economic revival by generating more employment and bringing foreign as well as local investment," said Farooqi.

"Until the country can get local and foreign investment, it cannot revive the economy," she remarked, adding that the PPP, after winning elections, will continue its economic policies to get investors' confidence.

The slogan 'Roti Kapra aur Makan' is more relevant now than ever, as people are suffering from a kind of inflation, unemployment, and poverty level that has never hit the country before, Farooqi maintained. The PPP leadership, she said, is fully focused and committed to finding solutions to provide relief to the masses.