PPP Failed To Deliver In Sindh: Khurrum Sher

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

PPP failed to deliver in Sindh: Khurrum Sher

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President and Member Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman Thursday criticized Sindh government for not addressing the basic problem of masses especially in Karachi.

Talking to a private news channel he said, provincial government seems to destroy institutions in the province under a well-organised plan.

The Sindh government wanted to deprive the people of Karachi of basic amenities as intended to impose new taxes in the province.

He lamented on performance of provincial government and said, after two decade governance in province the Pakistan Peoples Party had failed to deliver to masses.

Sindh government received billions of rupees share from the Federal government. Moreover, federal government started mega projects in Karachi to facilitate province irrespectively, he said.

