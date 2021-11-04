PPP failed to issue even health cards to Sindh people: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday that Pakistan Peoples Party has been in power in Sindh for 13 consecutive years, but it could not even issue health cards to the people of the province

Giving his reaction over a statement of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said the Sindh government has not contributed the ration support programme.

The governments of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir were issuing health cards to the people of the respective areas.

In addition, they were contributing about 65 per cent in the ration support programme, he said.