PPP failed to mobilize people in farmers' protest: Qureshi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Qureshi on Tuesday said that PPP's farmers' protest in Hyderabad had completely failed because people rejected it by not participating in it.

Despite using all government resources and influence, a few hundred people gathered at Fateh Chowk to listen to the speech of Bilawal Bhutto, most of them were government employees who had been brought under pressure, the PTI leader said in a statement.

He said that PPP had lost its popularity because the people know that the party in power for 13 years has given nothing but deception, false promises and consolations to the people of the country.

Qureshi said that Sindh's development budget of billions of rupees had been spent on the luxuries of PPP rulers and leadership while the people had not benefited at all.

He alleged that PPP has emerged as the most corrupt party in Sindh due to its bad governance which has created a situation of hunger, misery and helplessness in Sindh.