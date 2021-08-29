PPP failed to provide basic amenities in Sindh in last 13 years: Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had failed to provide basic amenities to the people of Sindh despite in power for the last 13 years.

In his reaction to the statement given by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, he said people were still dying in Thar (Sindh) due to starvation while no health facility was available to the people of inner Sindh.

Gill said that Sindhi people was also deprived of safe drinking water due to the provincial government performance on only papers.

He said Punjab government was launching air ambulance in the province while there was no rescue service in Sindh.

He said only Bhutto was still alive in Sindh not the people. The provincial government blamed the Federal government for its failure in Sindh province.