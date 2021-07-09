UrduPoint.com
PPP Fails To Address The People's Issue: Aliya Hamza

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 08:56 PM

PPP fails to address the people's issue: Aliya Hamza

Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Aliya Hamza Friday said that Pakistan Peoples Party had badly failed to deliver and resolve the issues of masses from decades

Talking to a private news channel, she said that as per the mandate given by the masses to PTI, the Federal Government has launched a series of welfare and development projects in Sindh.

She said that PPP was not in the position to remove the garbage, proper functioning of sewerage system, street lights, road networking and even shortage of water were not addressed by provincial the government.

Both major parties of the country were busy in looting the national money instead of resolving the problems of the masses, she said and added that PPP was not focusing on the education and health sectors in Sindh and even after that, they were calming to win the upcoming election in Azad Kashmir.

Aliya also expressed that both parties had never fulfilled their promises which they made in their election campaign but both were having expertise in misleading the innocent people of the country.

