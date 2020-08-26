UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP Fails To Deliver In Consecutive 3 Tenures In Sindh: Ali Muhmmad Khan

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 10:48 PM

PPP fails to deliver in consecutive 3 tenures in Sindh: Ali Muhmmad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhmmad Khan Wednesday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had failed to deliver in consecutive three tenures in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhmmad Khan Wednesday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had failed to deliver in consecutive three tenures in Sindh.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Sindh government's performance was very poor and it had not brought any change in the living standard of common man.

The minister said it was responsibility of all provincial stakeholders to take initiatives to resolve the issues confronting by metropolitan city Karachi.

He urged all stakeholders to devise a plan to overcome challenges of Karachi.

He said all the provincial government's machinery should be alert to face any calamity during the ongoing monsoon season.

Replying to a question, he said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was taking decisions independently to carry out investigation against corrupts and plunderers.

He urged Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman to hold all parties conference (APC) on public issues instead of playing political gimmicks.

He assured that the government would fully support him in that regard.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh National Accountability Bureau Poor APC Alert Man Pakistan Peoples Party All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

UN Has No Update on Resuming Syrian Constitutional ..

45 seconds ago

Turkey, US Conduct Joint Exercise in E.Mediterrane ..

46 seconds ago

UAE consumer prices down 2.36 pct YoY

19 minutes ago

All DHQs, THQs be upgraded with required health fa ..

47 seconds ago

Two killed in separate road accidents

49 seconds ago

Chief Minister visits Qadamgah to review arrangeme ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.