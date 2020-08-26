PPP fails to deliver in consecutive 3 tenures in Sindh: Ali Muhmmad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhmmad Khan Wednesday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had failed to deliver in consecutive three tenures in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhmmad Khan Wednesday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had failed to deliver in consecutive three tenures in Sindh.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Sindh government's performance was very poor and it had not brought any change in the living standard of common man.

The minister said it was responsibility of all provincial stakeholders to take initiatives to resolve the issues confronting by metropolitan city Karachi.

He urged all stakeholders to devise a plan to overcome challenges of Karachi.

He said all the provincial government's machinery should be alert to face any calamity during the ongoing monsoon season.

Replying to a question, he said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was taking decisions independently to carry out investigation against corrupts and plunderers.

He urged Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman to hold all parties conference (APC) on public issues instead of playing political gimmicks.

He assured that the government would fully support him in that regard.