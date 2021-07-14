PPP fails to deliver in Sindh province: Ali Nawaz

Special Assistant on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan on Wednesday said that Pakistan Peoples Party had failed to deliver in Sindh province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan on Wednesday said that Pakistan Peoples Party had failed to deliver in Sindh province.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said, that the PPP from last many years was in the government in the province, but nothing had been done for the welfare of masses.

He said the Sindh government was playing with the future of the next generation as cheating was allowed in the exam.

He said that the PPP government had failed to address the water issue in Karachi city.

Ali Nawaz said that if PPP and PML-N criticize the leadership of PTI then their leadership would be also be criticized.