UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP Fails To Deliver In Sindh Province: Ali Zaidi

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 10:57 PM

PPP fails to deliver in Sindh province: Ali Zaidi

Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday said Pakistan Peoples Party had failed to deliver in Sindh where funds were wasted due to corruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday said Pakistan Peoples Party had failed to deliver in Sindh where funds were wasted due to corruption.

Participating in budget debate in the National Assembly, he said it was unfortunate that the PPP government did not carry out cleanliness drive in Karachi city.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government kept special focus on the development of Balochistan province.

The minister said it was up to Speaker National Assembly to issue the production order of the detained members of the Parliament.

The minister said for the last eleven years, PPP was ruling in the Sindh province but no sign of development could be seen there.

He alleged that the leadership of PPP was involved in money laundering.

He said Rs 1400 billion was allocated for health, education and development but the amount had been misused by the Sindh government.

The minister said the previous governments would have to give an account of loans taken by them. He asked the non filers to take benefit from the amnesty scheme initiated by the government.

He said no cases had been registered by the PTI government against the opposition leaders.

He said foreign direct investment had started to come into Pakistan.

Participating in the debate, member of JUI-F Asad Mehmood said nothing had been announced for the welfare of public in the budget.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Corruption National Assembly Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Parliament Budget Ali Haider Pakistan Peoples Party Money From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

RPO directs to enhance patrolling to curb crime

1 minute ago

Afghanistan v Bangladesh World Cup scoreboard

1 minute ago

Maryam's all roar aims at sending Nawaz abroad: Ra ..

1 minute ago

Bangladesh keep semi-final hopes alive with 62-run ..

1 minute ago

UN Refugee Agency to Launch First Ever Global Refu ..

6 minutes ago

Georgia's Opposition Party Will Not Attend Moscow ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.