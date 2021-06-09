UrduPoint.com
PPP Fails To Utilize 50pc Of Development Budget In Current FY: Farrukh

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 07:03 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Wednesday said the non-utilization of 50 per cent of the total allocated annual development budget was enough to expose 'extreme ineptness' of the Sindh government in the realm of governance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Wednesday said the non-utilization of 50 per cent of the total allocated annual development budget was enough to expose 'extreme ineptness' of the Sindh government in the realm of governance.

In a statement, he said the current fiscal year was about to end but the provincial government had utilized only Rs60 billion, out of the total allocation of Rs209 billion for the development purposes.

He said the incompetency of Sindh government could be gauged from its failure to meet even 53 percent its revenue collection targets.

Farrukh said the main objective of 'Parchi (chit) chairman' outcry against the center was to receive the money from federation directly so as to let its drive for committing corruption unabated.

He added that the Sindh government had nothing to do with prosperity and development of the provincial dwellers.

The minister said the Federal government had disbursed 66 percent allocated share of the revenue to Sindh by third quarter of the current fiscal year.

He said the 'Parchi' chairman (Bilawal) should be ashamed of himself for propagating about the non availability of funds to the province from federation, adding the PPP-led government in Sindh only created hurdles in the execution of federation-sponsored development.

Farrukh drew Bilawal's attention towards the Sindh government's third quarter budget implementation report for the financial year 2020-21.

He said Bilawal should explain the utilization of Rs1,600 billion funds given to Sindh under the NFC (National Finance Commission) award.

He said unlike Prime Minister Imran Khan, Bilawal could not even dream about a mega hydel project, adding the 'Parchi' chairman was only expert in making money through corruption.

The minister said the PPP, despite being in power for four times in the federation and six times in Sindh, had failed to construct even an inch of motorway, while the center was spending an amount of Rs200 billion to construct Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway.

The federal government, he said, had contributed Rs98 billion in the construction of Multan Sukkur Motorway, besides sponsoring Green Line and K-4 projects, Karachi Circular Freight Corridor, Nai Gaj Dam and Sindh Barrage.

He said an amount of Rs55 billion had also been disbursed to Sindh under Ehsaas Emergency Cash during the surge in corona virus cases. It constituted 35 percent of the total disbursement.

