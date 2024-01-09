PPP fighting against poverty, inflation: Bachal Shah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PPP leader Advocate Pir Syed Muhammad Bachal Shah Jillani has said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is not fighting against any political party but poverty and inflation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) PPP leader Advocate Pir Syed Muhammad Bachal Shah Jillani has said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is not fighting against any political party but poverty and inflation.

He said his party would win the upcoming general elections of 2024 on the basis of performance. Pir Syed Muhammad Bachal Shah, who is also candidate of PS -31, while talking to Media here on Tuesday, said “We will win the elections on the freewill of the people.”

He said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government had provided the rights of the provinces through NFC award.

Shah said that the general elections in the country should be held according to the constitution and not on the will and whims of a single party as PPP believes in democratic norms adding that any political party achieved peo­ple’s mandate in free and transpar­ent election would have all the right to form government and address the country’s problems.

He said that PPP has strong roots among masses that would win the general elections and com­plete the mission of former prime min­isters Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, he added. He said the PPP believes in services to people, not abusive politics.

He said that PPP always faced the cases under the courts adding that PPP always respected the judiciary. To make Pakistan a better state it is in the interest of everyone, he said.