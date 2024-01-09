Open Menu

PPP Fighting Against Poverty, Inflation: Bachal Shah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2024 | 06:01 PM

PPP fighting against poverty, inflation: Bachal Shah

PPP leader Advocate Pir Syed Muhammad Bachal Shah Jillani has said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is not fighting against any political party but poverty and inflation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) PPP leader Advocate Pir Syed Muhammad Bachal Shah Jillani has said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is not fighting against any political party but poverty and inflation.

He said his party would win the upcoming general elections of 2024 on the basis of performance. Pir Syed Muhammad Bachal Shah, who is also candidate of PS -31, while talking to Media here on Tuesday, said “We will win the elections on the freewill of the people.”

He said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government had provided the rights of the provinces through NFC award.

Shah said that the general elections in the country should be held according to the constitution and not on the will and whims of a single party as PPP believes in democratic norms adding that any political party achieved peo­ple’s mandate in free and transpar­ent election would have all the right to form government and address the country’s problems.

He said that PPP has strong roots among masses that would win the general elections and com­plete the mission of former prime min­isters Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, he added. He said the PPP believes in services to people, not abusive politics.

He said that PPP always faced the cases under the courts adding that PPP always respected the judiciary. To make Pakistan a better state it is in the interest of everyone, he said.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Pakistan Peoples Party Media All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

A Groundbreaking Top Quality Camera - Here’s How ..

A Groundbreaking Top Quality Camera - Here’s How realme C67 Wins the Segment w ..

5 minutes ago
 BRT Peshawar bags its 5th Int'l Accolade for Susta ..

BRT Peshawar bags its 5th Int'l Accolade for Sustainable Transport

2 minutes ago
 Int'l workshop on curriculum development through p ..

Int'l workshop on curriculum development through project based learning held at ..

2 minutes ago
 Governor stresses to maintain financial discipline ..

Governor stresses to maintain financial discipline in varsities

2 minutes ago
 Anti-polio drive enters 2nd day

Anti-polio drive enters 2nd day

2 minutes ago
 CM Baqar lays foundation stone of interchange to l ..

CM Baqar lays foundation stone of interchange to link M9- N5 roads

2 minutes ago
Tribunal reserves verdict on appeal against reject ..

Tribunal reserves verdict on appeal against rejection of PTI founder's nominatio ..

2 minutes ago
 Raids, search operations intensified before Jan 26 ..

Raids, search operations intensified before Jan 26 in IIOJK

2 minutes ago
 Power shutdown notice

Power shutdown notice

2 minutes ago
 PHC Abbottabad bench's Election Tribunal disqualif ..

PHC Abbottabad bench's Election Tribunal disqualifies Azam Khan, declares Nawaz ..

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Secures TÜV Renewal of ISO 26000 Ce ..

Dubai Customs Secures TÜV Renewal of ISO 26000 Certification

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy And Royal Saudi Naval Forces Hold Ex ..

Pakistan Navy And Royal Saudi Naval Forces Hold Expert Level Staff Talks

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan