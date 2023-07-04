PPP fights for democracy: Ghazala Gola

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2023 | 08:17 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :President of Pakistan People's Party Women's Wing Balochistan and former provincial minister Ghazala Gola, General Secretary Zarina Zahri said on Tuesday that Pakistan People's Party has always fought for democracy.

In a statement issued here, they said 05 July 1977 was the darkest chapter in the history of the country, during which the popular political leader Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was overthrown.

Pakistan People's Party has always raised its voice for democracy in the country and its leadership and workers have rendered sacrifices for democracy in the country.

July, 5 is the black day in the democratic history of the country, PPP leaders added.

