PPP files nomination papers for Senate elections

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the provinces' share in the next NFC award would be granted as per the Constitutional provisions.

This he said while speaking to media persons at the Election Commission of Pakistan where he went to submit nomination papers of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) candidates for the Senate Election, being held on April 2, 2024.

When asked about the IMF's condition to reduce the provinces' share in the upcoming NFC (National Finance Commission) Award, Murad Ali Shah said that he has heard about it too. However, he added that the Federal government has reportedly informed the IMF that the matters constitutionally settled between the federal and provincial governments cannot be negotiated or discussed.

The chief minister said that the 10th NFC award was announced before the passage of the 18th Constitutional Amendment. “After the 18th Amendment, the provinces have been given more responsibilities, therefore the upcoming NFC Award should be made accordingly,” he said and added the federal government has its own point of view, but these issues will be discussed at the NFC forum.

According to him, PPP has submitted the nomination papers of nine candidates for the general seats, three each for women and technocrats, and two for minorities. He expressed hope that his party would win almost all the seats. He added that the PPP would release the final list of its candidates after the scrutiny of the nomination papers on Monday.

About the trend of PPP winning more votes in successive Senate Elections, he explained that unlike the election of the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister, assembly members are not always bound to vote in favour of their party. Sometimes, they may vote based on their personal preferences. In such cases, the party cannot disqualify those members, he said.

To a question, the chief minister said that except PPP, no other party has filed nomination papers for the ladies, technocrat and minorities seats of the senate so far. “They may file as there was enough time, but we have filed,” he said and added he was hopeful that his party would clinch maximum seats.

Replying to a question, Murad Ali Shah said that good police officers were being posted to improve overall law and order in the province. “Yesterday, we made a reshuffle at the SSP level and other officers would also be changed to improve law and order and governance,” he said.

To a question, the CM said that PPP was a rich party in terms of loyal workers and among them, the Party leadership has selected candidates for senate election, while a party lacks such loyalty in its ranks. He further said that the Party was not thinking about the country but for their leader who wrote letters to the IMF and others against the sovereignty of the country.