PPP finalizes arrangements for holding public meeting in connection with black day

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th July, 2019) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has given final shape to arrangements regarding observing Black Day all over the country on July 25.Meeting chaired by Karachi Division President Nisar Khuhro was held in Karachi division and was attended by Provincial General Sectary Waqar Mahdi, Provincial Minister for Municipalities Saeed Ghani and others .

"The central public meeting will be held near Quaid e Azam monument in Karachi.

Thousands of people will take part along (PPP) ", Said SpokespersonHe further concluded that Chairman (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto along with other opposition's leaders will address the people.